Lakshadweep island to be acquired for defense needs, locals worried
Bitra Island in Lakshadweep, where about 105 families live, is set to be acquired by the government for defense needs. This is related to India's efforts to boost security in the Indian Ocean.
Before anything happens, officials will do a social impact assessment (SIA) under the land acquisition law to see how this could affect locals.
Residents say they'll challenge the move politically, legally
The SIA will include talks with everyone involved—including local village groups.
But not everyone's on board: many residents and Lakshadweep MP Hamdullah Syeed are worried about losing their homes and livelihoods.
Locals say they'll challenge the move both politically and legally, hoping their voices are heard before any final decision is made.