Lakshadweep island to be acquired for defense needs, locals worried India Jul 19, 2025

Bitra Island in Lakshadweep, where about 105 families live, is set to be acquired by the government for defense needs. This is related to India's efforts to boost security in the Indian Ocean.

Before anything happens, officials will do a social impact assessment (SIA) under the land acquisition law to see how this could affect locals.