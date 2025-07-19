Next Article
Heavy rains flood roads in Ajmer, hospitals waterlogged
Heavy monsoon rains have hit Ajmer and nearby districts hard, with the IMD issuing a red alert and schools shutting down.
Streets, homes, and even hospitals like Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital are waterlogged.
Travel is tough, and places like Pushkar are also flooded.
More rain expected; locals helping stranded people
Floodwaters have turned roads into rivers—bikes and carts got swept away in Nala Bazaar, and some people had to be rescued from dangerous spots.
Locals even saved kids stuck in a school van. Authorities are asking everyone to stay indoors for safety as more rain is expected through July 19.
Rescue teams working at various places
Teams for health, engineering, and sanitation are out handling flood hotspots.
The message from officials is clear: avoid unnecessary travel until things calm down.