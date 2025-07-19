Planned power cut in Chennai today: Areas affected

Affected areas

Expect outages in several neighborhoods: Chintadripet (including Venkatesa Gramani Street and Wallers Road), Pudupet (ECR Road, LG Road), Pantheon Road in Egmore, Annaikattucheri and Amuthurmedu in Porur, Kundrathur and Pazhanthandalam near Thirumudivakkam, plus Pothur and Kannadapalayam in Thirumullaivoyal.

Perungudi (Arignar Anna Nagar to Jain College Road), Velachery, and Taramani (Venkateshwara Nagar, Baby Nagar) are also on the list.

The electricity board says they'll try to keep things as smooth as possible—so hopefully your weekend plans won't be too disrupted!