Karnataka BJP MLA summoned by HC in murder case
BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj has been summoned by the Karnataka High Court over the murder of Shivaprakash, a well-known rowdy-sheeter from Bengaluru.
The court wants Basavaraj to appear before authorities on July 19, 2025, after Shivaprakash was brutally attacked and murdered in Bharathi Nagar—a development that's caught a lot of attention.
Basavaraj listed as 5th accused
Basavaraj, now listed as the fifth accused, says the case against him is baseless and just politics at play.
Interestingly, the victim's mother claims his name was added to her complaint without her consent, which raises some eyebrows about how the FIR was filed.
For now, the court has given Basavaraj interim protection from arrest until Monday while things get sorted out.
