Next Article
Indore boys' sexual assault case: Delays in medical exam shocking
In Indore, a 13-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by two local teenagers, aged 16 and 17, while he was playing on a school campus.
Neither of the accused are students at the school—one reportedly works as a mechanic.
The incident happened on Thursday, July 17, 2025.
Victim waited 17 hours for medical exam
Police quickly registered a case under the POCSO Act and sent both teens to a correctional home.
However, the victim's family struggled with delays in getting his forensic medical exam—he had to wait over 17 hours after the FIR before being taken for testing.
The hospital has now launched an inquiry into why this happened, asking staff for explanations.
```