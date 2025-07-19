Modi's UK, Maldives visit: Trade deal, Indian Ocean focus

Focus on trade in UK, Indian ocean in Maldives

In the UK, Modi will try to seal the India-UK Free Trade Agreement—something both sides have been working on for three years. The goal? Double trade between the two countries by 2030.

Then it's off to the Maldives, where he'll be Chief Guest at their 60th National Day celebrations and work on strengthening regional partnerships that matter for India's influence in the Indian Ocean.