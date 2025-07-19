Next Article
Modi's UK, Maldives visit: Trade deal, Indian Ocean focus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a quick trip to the UK and Maldives from July 23-26, focusing on boosting India's ties with both countries.
In London, he's expected to wrap up a major trade deal, while his stop in the Maldives is all about reconnecting after some recent political bumps.
Focus on trade in UK, Indian ocean in Maldives
In the UK, Modi will try to seal the India-UK Free Trade Agreement—something both sides have been working on for three years. The goal? Double trade between the two countries by 2030.
Then it's off to the Maldives, where he'll be Chief Guest at their 60th National Day celebrations and work on strengthening regional partnerships that matter for India's influence in the Indian Ocean.