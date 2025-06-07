Restore statehood, Omar Abdullah tells Modi during Vande Bharat launch
What's the story
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.
He made this request during the flagging-off ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express train between Srinagar and Katra, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"If you see, by the blessings of Mata (Vaishno Devi), lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has got a promotion, and I had a demotion," he humorously quipped.
Historical reference
Remembering the 2014 Katra railway station inauguration
Abdullah recalled the 2014 inauguration of the Katra railway station, where four key figures, including PM Modi, were present at both events.
"You (Narendra Modi) became the Prime Minister for the first time then... You came here right after the election," he said.
The former state was reorganized into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, after Article 370 was abrogated in August 2019.
Rail connectivity
Abdullah praises PM for connecting Kashmir with rest of India
Abdullah praised PM Modi for connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of India through rail, a feat that previous governments failed to achieve.
He also credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for making the railway project a national priority.
The new Vande Bharat Express service cuts travel time between Katra and Srinagar from 6-7 hours by road to about three hours by train.
Development impact
Economic benefits of improved connectivity
Abdullah highlighted the economic benefits of improved connectivity, especially in tourism and agriculture. He slammed high airfares during highway closures and hoped rail connectivity would help.
The Chief Minister also acknowledged ongoing infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir under central government initiatives, including ring roads, expressways, four-lane highways, airport expansions, and railway network improvements.