What's the story

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.

He made this request during the flagging-off ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express train between Srinagar and Katra, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"If you see, by the blessings of Mata (Vaishno Devi), lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has got a promotion, and I had a demotion," he humorously quipped.