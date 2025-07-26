Sensex, Nifty close in red for 4th consecutive week

India 's equity indices witnessed a nearly 1% fall on Friday, marking their fourth consecutive week of losses. The decline was largely due to disappointing earnings from major companies and a cautious approach in Asian markets. The NSE Nifty ended at 24,837.00 while the BSE Sensex closed at 81,463.09. Investors are also worried about the potential impact of the India-US trade deal on market performance.

Investor sentiment Nifty fell 0.9%, Sensex dropped 0.8% The NSE Nifty fell by 0.9% or 225.1 points, while the BSE Sensex declined by 0.8% or 721.08 points on Friday. Both indices have fallen by 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively, in the last five trading sessions. Pranay Aggarwal, Director & CEO of Stoxkart, attributed the market fall to disappointing earnings from heavyweights such as Nestle and Bajaj Finance, which indicate a slowdown in consumer economy trends.

Market performance Bajaj Finance falls nearly 5% on Nifty Bajaj Finance was the biggest loser on the benchmark Nifty on Friday, falling nearly 5%. Other companies such as Shriram Finance and IndusInd Bank also witnessed declines of 3.6% and 2.6%, respectively. The Nifty PSU Bank Index fell by 1.7% while the Bank Nifty shed 0.9%.Other indices, including Nifty Metal, Nifty IT, and Auto Index, also witnessed declines of up to 1.6%.

Market impact Broader market also witnesses sharp fall The broader market was more affected by the negative sentiment, with Nifty Mid-cap 150 and Small-cap 250 indices falling by 1.6% and 2%, respectively. Out of the 4,154 shares traded on BSE, only 1,061 advanced while a majority of 2,969 declined. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net ₹1,980 crore on Friday, while domestic investors bought shares worth ₹2,138.6 crore in response to these market trends.