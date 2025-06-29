Upcoming IPOs: 7 public issues, 12 listings you should watch

The primary market is gearing up for a busy week, with seven new initial public offerings (IPOs) and 12 listings on the cards. The upcoming week will see the opening of Crizac Limited and Travel Food Services IPOs in the mainboard segment, along with five public issues in the SME category. These upcoming IPOs offer investors a diverse range of opportunities across sectors.

IPO specifics Crizac, Travel Food Services IPOs opening this week The Crizac Limited IPO will open for subscription on July 2 and close on July 4. It has a book-building issue of ₹860 crore, which is entirely an offer for sale of 3.51 crore shares. The Travel Food Services IPO will be available for subscription from July 3 to July 7, also as a book-building issue and entirely an offer for sale.

SME offerings 5 SME IPOs to look out for The upcoming week will also see a slew of IPOs in the SME segment. These include Silky Overseas, Pushpa Jewellers, Cedaar Textile, Marc Loire and Vandan Foods. The Silky Overseas IPO will be open for subscription from June 30 to July 2 as a book-building issue of ₹30.68 crore with a fresh issue of 19.06 lakh shares.

Watch Watch these SME issues The Pushpa Jewellers IPO will also open for subscription from June 30 to July 2. It is a book-building issue of ₹98.65 crore, with a fresh issue of 53.70 lakh stocks aggregating to ₹78.94 crore and an offer for sale of 13.41 lakh shares aggregating to ₹19.71 crore. The Cedaar Textile IPO will be available for subscription during the same period as a book-building issue worth ₹60.90 crore, entirely consisting of a fresh issue of 43.50 lakh shares.

More offerings What about Marc Loire and Vandan Foods? The Marc Loire IPO will be open for subscription from June 30 to July 2, as a fixed-price issue worth ₹21 crore with a fresh issue of 21 lakh stocks. The Vandan Foods IPO will also be available during the same period, as a fixed-price issue worth ₹30.36 crore with a fresh issue of 26.40 lakh shares.