How Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal plans to revolutionize aviation industry
Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato, is venturing into the aviation industry with a new start-up called LAT Aerospace. The announcement was made by Surobhi Das, the other co-founder of LAT Aerospace, in a LinkedIn post. The duo has been working on this innovative venture to provide affordable and high-frequency air travel services to underserved areas in India.
Business model
'Buses in the sky' concept to be followed
LAT Aerospace's business model is based on the concept of "buses in the sky." The company plans to operate aircraft from small "air-stops" located near residential and commercial areas, instead of major airports. This would remove many hassles associated with traditional air travel, such as long commutes to major airports, cumbersome security checks, as well as delays.
Recruitment drive
LAT Aerospace is now looking to expand its team. The company is calling on aerospace engineers, systems designers, and aviation enthusiasts to join the firm. Despite the challenges ahead in terms of regulatory approval, technological feasibility, and public adoption, Goyal's experience in building one of India's top companies lends credibility to this ambitious venture into aviation.