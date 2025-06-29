LAT Aerospace aims to revolutionize air travel in India

How Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal plans to revolutionize aviation industry

Jun 29, 2025

Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato, is venturing into the aviation industry with a new start-up called LAT Aerospace. The announcement was made by Surobhi Das, the other co-founder of LAT Aerospace, in a LinkedIn post. The duo has been working on this innovative venture to provide affordable and high-frequency air travel services to underserved areas in India.