Last year, China produced 69% of the world's rare earth ore

Subsidies, tariffs needed to counter China's rare earth export restrictions

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:20 pm Jun 29, 202503:20 pm

China's recent suspension of rare earth exports is likely to accelerate the establishment of alternative production facilities abroad, despite technical and financial hurdles. REalloys, a US company involved in the industry, has said that this expansion could be expensive and lengthy. Analysts have suggested that subsidies and tariffs may be required to counter competition from Chinese products, which have dominated the global market for nearly three decades.