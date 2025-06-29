Radisson to double its hotel portfolio in India

Belgium-headquartered Radisson Hotel Group has announced plans to double its hotel portfolio in India over the next few years. The company, which currently operates over 200 hotels in the country, is focusing on a sustainable and inclusive growth model. Nikhil Sharma, the Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for South Asia at Radisson Hotel Group, revealed this ambitious expansion plan during an interview with PTI.

Resilience Committed to Kashmir's tourism potential Despite recent challenges in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Radisson remains committed to the region's tourism potential. Sharma said their hotel in Pahalgam is currently operating at an occupancy rate of 20-30% compared to last year. He emphasized that "Kashmir is an all-weather destination," and they will work with the government to promote year-round tourism.

Growth plans Focus on Tier-II, Tier-III, Tier-IV cities Radisson Hotel Group, the largest luxury hotel chain in J&K with seven operational hotels, is also looking at future expansion. The company has 2-3 more hotels in the pipeline. Sharma said they will open 20 hotels this year alone and have signed contracts for a record 51 hotels over the last five years. He added that their growth will focus on Tier-II, Tier-III, and Tier-IV cities.