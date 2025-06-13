India-Israel arms trade reaches $185M—a 33-fold growth in 10 years
What's the story
The arms and ammunition trade between India and Israel has witnessed phenomenal growth over the last decade.
According to a Moneycontrol analysis, the bilateral arms trade surged from $5.6 million in 2015 to an astounding $185 million in 2024, marking a whopping 33-fold increase.
The year 2023 was particularly notable, with bilateral arms trade peaking at $265 million.
Import dynamics
Israel's arms exports to India
India, one of the world's largest arms importers, has seen a significant rise in its arms trade with Israel.
In 2015, Israel exported $168,000 worth of arms to India. This figure surged to $135 million in 2023 and slightly dropped to $128 million in 2024.
By 2024, arms and ammunition had become India's second-largest import from Israel after electrical machinery.
India continues to buy defense equipment mainly from Russia, the US, and France.
Trade impact
Israel's share in India's overall trade remains small
Despite the surge in arms trade, Israel's share in India's overall trade remains relatively small.
Out of a total of $1,160 billion, only $3 billion is with Israel.
However, any disruption to shipping lanes due to an Israel-Iran war could significantly affect this trading relationship.
The Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping lane for global oil supply, could be particularly vulnerable.
Military action
Israel strikes Iran, says 'necessary for survival'
On Friday, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian territory, destroying nuclear facilities and targeting high-ranking members of the armed forces in Tehran.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the operation as vital for Israel's "very survival."
He said, "This military operation aims to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. It will continue for as many days as necessary to eliminate that threat."
Decline
India's trade with Israel is tapering off
Exports from India to Israel fell from a high of $7.6 million in 2022 to $6.1 million in 2023, and further to $2.1 million in 2024.
Despite the overall drop, exports of explosives, base metals, and machinery— including smartphones—recorded notable increases.
On the import side, the decline was even sharper. India's imports from Israel dropped by more than half, from $2.8 billion in 2022 to $1.3 billion in 2024.