What's the story

Brookfield-backed Schloss Bangalore Limited, the operator of The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts, has raised ₹1,575 crore from 47 leading anchor investors.

This was done at the upper end of the price band of ₹435 per equity share.

The funds were issued through over 3.62 crore equity shares to these anchor investors.

Goldman Sachs and Fidelity are among the top global funds that have invested in the company.