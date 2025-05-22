What's the story

The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India may soon get a nod from the market regulator.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said that all the outstanding issues with this IPO are likely to be resolved soon.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, he said, "All I can say is that all the outstanding issues will be resolved."