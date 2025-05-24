What's the story

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have pulled out ₹11,591 crore from the Indian market in the last week.

Despite the huge pullout, they continue to be net buyers for May with a total purchase of ₹13,835 crore.

The recent selling spree was sparked by volatile trading conditions and global economic events like Moody's downgrade of the US's credit rating last Friday over its rising debt situation.