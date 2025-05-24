What's the story

The Supreme Court of India has stayed a ₹5,712 crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) notice served to First Games.

The gaming platform is owned by One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm.

The stay comes after First Games filed a writ petition challenging the validity of the notice.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence in New Delhi had first served this show cause notice (SCN) to First Games in April.