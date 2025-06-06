What's the story

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has sparked a controversy with his comments on women's clothing.

At an event in Indore, he said he doesn't like women or girls wearing revealing clothes and refuses to take photos with them.

"I don't like women or girls who wear revealing clothes, to the point where I refuse to take photos with them," he said.