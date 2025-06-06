Delhi CM Rekha Gupta receives death threat call
What's the story
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta received a death threat late on Thursday night.
The call was made to the Ghaziabad Police Control Room around 11:00pm from the Kotwali area.
Per IANS, the caller threatened to kill the CM.
Both Ghaziabad and Delhi police forces responded swiftly to the incident.
The caller has been identified in preliminary investigations; however, their phone number is currently switched off and untraceable.
New house
Gupta gets official residence
The incident unfolded as Gupta prepared to move to her new official residence in north Delhi's Civil Lines, over 100 days after she assumed charge.
A senior government official told PTI that an allotment letter has been issued and the public works department (PWD) has started work.
"We are carrying out some repair and renovation work, after which the chief minister will move in," he told PTI.
Currently, Gupta resides in Shalimar Bagh with her family.
Kejriwal
Gupta refuses Kejriwal's residence
Gupta has refused to move into 6 Flag Staff Road, the official residence of former CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal.
This bungalow was a key target in the BJP's campaign against the AAP, with the party calling it a "Sheesh Mahal" and accusing Kejriwal of spending several crores on its renovation.
The expenditure and role of officials in this project are currently under investigation.