What's the story

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta received a death threat late on Thursday night.

The call was made to the Ghaziabad Police Control Room around 11:00pm from the Kotwali area.

Per IANS, the caller threatened to kill the CM.

Both Ghaziabad and Delhi police forces responded swiftly to the incident.

The caller has been identified in preliminary investigations; however, their phone number is currently switched off and untraceable.