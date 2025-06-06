What's the story

The Karnataka government has removed K Govindaraj from the post of political secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with immediate effect, as per a state government notification.

It has also transferred the head of intelligence, ADGP Hemant Nimbalkar.

The two men are the latest against whom the Siddaramaiah government has taken action over the stampede that killed 11 people outside Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It had earlier suspended Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda along with three other top senior officers.