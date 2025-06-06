Kerala minister boycotts Raj Bhavan event over 'Bharat Mata' portrait
What's the story
Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad boycotted a World Environment Day event at the governor's house in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.
The boycott was due to floral tributes to a Bharat Mata portrait, which Prasad claims is mainly associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
The event was originally organized by Raj Bhavan and approved by the state government. However, the program was altered on Wednesday to include floral tributes, prompting Prasad to skip the event and plant saplings separately.
Constitutional concerns
Rituals not part of official events: Prasad
Prasad, a Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, said such rituals have never been part of official events at Raj Bhavan.
He stressed that using a portrait associated with RSS at a government event violates constitutional norms.
"We are not against Bharat Mata... we often have children dressing up as Bharat Mata at government events and official Onam celebrations," he clarified.
Symbolism debate
'Will photograph be complete only if it has flag?'
CPI leader Binoy Viswam also slammed the use of a Bharat Mata photograph with a saffron flag.
He asked if "the photograph of Bharat Mata will be complete only if she holds the RSS flag?"
Opposition Congress leader VD Satheesan echoed these sentiments, saying, "Raj Bhavan should never become a stage for such events and actions."
Portrait defense
BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan expresses surprise at controversy
In response, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan expressed surprise at the controversy, saying, "The photograph of Bharat Mata should not be seen as a religious symbol."
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar defended keeping the portrait, saying, "Whatever be the pressure, from whichever quarters, there will be no compromise whatsoever on Bharat Mata."
He added that ideals represented by Bharat Mata are integral to Indian traditions.
Event relocation
Event held in 2 sessions
The governor's office noted that Prasad had initially requested the event be held at Raj Bhavan.
However, after his request to remove the portrait was denied, he chose to boycott both morning and evening sessions.
The Agriculture Department later shifted its Environment Day celebration to Durbar Hall inside the Secretariat.