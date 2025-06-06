What's the story

Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad boycotted a World Environment Day event at the governor's house in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The boycott was due to floral tributes to a Bharat Mata portrait, which Prasad claims is mainly associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The event was originally organized by Raj Bhavan and approved by the state government. However, the program was altered on Wednesday to include floral tributes, prompting Prasad to skip the event and plant saplings separately.