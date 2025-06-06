What's the story

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has finally been allotted an official residence on Raj Niwas Marg in Civil Lines, nearly 100 days after taking office.

The allotment includes bungalows numbered 1/8 and 2/8, which are located close to the city center for easy access to her constituency and official duties.

Currently, Gupta resides in Shalimar Bagh with her family.