Delhi CM Rekha Gupta gets official residence after 100 days
What's the story
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has finally been allotted an official residence on Raj Niwas Marg in Civil Lines, nearly 100 days after taking office.
The allotment includes bungalows numbered 1/8 and 2/8, which are located close to the city center for easy access to her constituency and official duties.
Currently, Gupta resides in Shalimar Bagh with her family.
Government officials
Bungalows allotted to other ministers
Bungalow number 3/8 has been allotted to Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraraj, while Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht has been given bungalow number 4/8.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been allotted AB 17 on Mathura Road, formerly occupied by ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
The Public Works Department (PWD) is currently undertaking repairs at Gupta's new residence with an estimated cost of ₹47 lakh.
Previous residence
Gupta declines to move into Kejriwal's official residence
Gupta has reportedly refused to move into 6 Flag Staff Road, the official residence of former CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal.
This bungalow was a key target in the BJP's campaign against the AAP, with the party calling it a "Sheesh Mahal" and accusing Kejriwal of spending several crores on its renovation.
The expenditure and role of officials in this project are currently under investigation.
Kejriwal's residence
Kejriwal vacated bungalow after resigning as CM
Kejriwal resided at 6 Flag Staff Road from 2015 until October 2024, when he vacated the premises after resigning as Delhi CM following the alleged liquor policy scam.
The BJP returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, defeating AAP in the February assembly elections.
Gupta has also promised to turn the 6 Flag Staff Road bungalow into a public museum.