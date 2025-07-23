2 kanwariyas electrocuted, 30 injured as chariot touches live wire
What's the story
A tragic incident occurred in Beechgawan village of Alwar district, Rajasthan, on Wednesday morning when a chariot carrying kanwariyas came into contact with a live high-tension wire. The accident left two devotees dead and injured more than 30 others. The injured were taken to the Garhi Sawaipram government hospital. The kanwariyas had returned from Haridwar for Shivratri celebrations.
Ongoing probe
Injured rushed to hospital
The injured were rushed to the Garhi Sawaipram government hospital, with eight of them being referred to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Alwar due to their critical condition. Tehsildar Mamta Kumari confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the electrocution. Officials from the electricity department are on-site examining whether it was due to contact with a high-tension line or a snapped wire.
Public outcry
Locals protest, block road
The incident sparked protests among locals and kanwariyas who blocked the Laxmangarh-Mundawar road later in the day. Residents had earlier warned authorities about low-hanging wires but claimed their complaints were ignored. However, officials claim they never received any complaints. The administration has promised medical assistance to the injured and is investigating the incident.