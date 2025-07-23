Andre Russell bids farewell to international cricket with fiery 36

West Indies suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Australia in the second T20I at Sabina Park, Kingston. The loss was despite a blistering farewell performance from Andre Russell, who scored 36 off just 15 balls in his last international match. He was also given a guard of honor from both teams. Meanwhile, this defeat means Australia now lead the five-match series 2-0.

Final innings A final show from Russell Russell, who came in at No. 7, gave the crowd a final show with his explosive batting. He hit four sixes and two fours during his innings of 36 runs off just 15 balls. The crowd at Sabina Park, where Russell's cricketing journey began, gave him a standing ovation as he walked off for the last time. Meanwhile, Nathan Ellis ended Russell's stay in the 17th over.

Farewell sentiments Guard of honor for Russell Before the match, both teams gave Russell a guard of honor. The two-time T20 World Cup winner (2012 and 2016) ends his career as one of West Indies's most iconic white-ball cricketers. Russell bowed out with 1,122 runs from 86 T20Is at a strike rate of 163.80. The tally includes three fifties and an average of 22. The all-rounder also claimed 61 wickets at an economy of 9.43.

DYK Russell owns this double in T20Is Notably, Russell is one of only two West Indian players with the double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets in T20I cricket. The other being Dwayne Bravo, who recorded 1,255 runs and 78 wickets in the format. As per ESPNcricinfo, Russell's strike rate of 163.80 is the highest for a West Indies player in T20I cricket (Minimum 250 balls faced). Only one other WI player has a 150-plus strike rate in this regard - Evin Lewis (154.28).