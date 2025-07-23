BJP MP's son, facing trial for stalking, appointed law officer 

Vikas Barala, the son of former Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party chief Subhash Barala, has been appointed as an assistant advocate general in the Delhi office. His appointment comes even as he is facing trial in a high-profile stalking case involving disk jockey Varnika Kundu from 2017. Barala is facing charges of sexual harassment for allegedly stalking and attempting to kidnap Kundu, the daughter of an IAS officer. He was lodged in Chandigarh's jail but was granted bail in January 2018.

Case background Incident sparked debate on women's safety, political influence On August 4, 2017, Kundu was followed by a car while returning home in Chandigarh. The car was driven by Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar, who allegedly tried to block Kundu's way and enter her vehicle. Initially charged under IPC Section 354D (stalking) and the Motor Vehicles Act sections by Chandigarh police, they were later charged with attempted abduction amid public outcry.

Appointment procedure Kundu expressed disappointment with judiciary The case is being heard at a judicial magistrate's court in Chandigarh, with prosecution evidence complete and defense witness examination underway. Barala's name is among the 97 new appointments listed in the July 18 notification to the posts of assistant advocate generals, deputy advocate generals, senior deputy advocate generals, and additional advocate generals. The selection was done as per the Haryana Law Officers (Engagement) Act, 2016. This law permits appointments unless someone is convicted of an offense involving moral turpitude.