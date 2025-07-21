DPL 2025: Harshit Rana set to lead North Delhi Strikers

Indian pacer Harshit Rana is set to lead North Delhi Strikers in the upcoming Delhi Premier League (DPL) season. The fast bowler, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Team India, has taken over from Pranshu Vijayran. His appointment as captain follows the DPL 2025 auction on July 6 and is seen as a strategic move to bolster team leadership and performance.

Career highlights Harshit shone for KKR in IPL 2024 Rana made a mark with a stellar performance for KKR in IPL 2024, when Gautam Gambhir was the franchise's mentor. He took 19 wickets at 20.15 for the title-winning side. The right-arm pacer was then rewarded with a national call-up for the Australian tour. In two Tests Down Under, he managed just four wickets. He wasn't picked for the England series thereafter, with Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna making the cut.

League expansion DPL 2025 to feature eight teams The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), on July 1, announced that the 2025 DPL season will feature eight teams. The league is set to begin in August, with the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to host the games. Notably, East Delhi Riders won the inaugural edition in 2024, after beating South Delhi Superstarz in the final. North Delhi Strikers were the semi-finalists.