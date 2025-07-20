Champions League T20 to return in September 2026? Report
What's the story
The iconic Champions League T20 (CLT20) is set to make a comeback in 2026, with the first match likely scheduled for September. The decision was made after key cricketing nations expressed their support during the International Cricket Council's (ICC) annual conference in Singapore, as per a report by The Sydney Morning Herald. Earlier, it was reported that the tournament will be rebranded as the World Club Championship.
Tournament structure
Format likely to be similar to CLT20
As mentioned, the revamped Champions League is likely to be called World Club Championship, The Cricketer reported. The format is likely to be similar to that of the original CLT20. The tournament was first introduced in 2009, as top domestic sides from different countries battled it out for the T20 cup. The impending tournament will feature champion teams from top global T20 leagues such as the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Big Bash League, SA20, and The Hundred.
Endorsements
Backing from cricketing authorities
Earlier, it was reported that the proposed World Club Championship has already received strong backing from top cricketing authorities. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and ICC Chairman Jay Shah are all in favor of this global event. ECB CEO Richard Gould also confirmed that plans for the tournament were nearing finalization.
History
History of Champions League T20
The Champions League T20 began in 2009 and ran until 2014. It was discontinued due to several reasons, including logistical challenges. The tournament was dominated by IPL teams, with three franchises regularly participating. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) were the joint-most successful teams, winning two titles each. CSK were the last side to win the tournament, in 2014. Notably, Sydney Sixers and New South Wales Blues are the only other champions.