Champions League T20 to return in September 2026? Report

The iconic Champions League T20 (CLT20) is set to make a comeback in 2026, with the first match likely scheduled for September. The decision was made after key cricketing nations expressed their support during the International Cricket Council 's (ICC) annual conference in Singapore, as per a report by The Sydney Morning Herald. Earlier, it was reported that the tournament will be rebranded as the World Club Championship.

Tournament structure Format likely to be similar to CLT20 As mentioned, the revamped Champions League is likely to be called World Club Championship, The Cricketer reported. The format is likely to be similar to that of the original CLT20. The tournament was first introduced in 2009, as top domestic sides from different countries battled it out for the T20 cup. The impending tournament will feature champion teams from top global T20 leagues such as the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Big Bash League, SA20, and The Hundred.

Endorsements Backing from cricketing authorities Earlier, it was reported that the proposed World Club Championship has already received strong backing from top cricketing authorities. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and ICC Chairman Jay Shah are all in favor of this global event. ECB CEO Richard Gould also confirmed that plans for the tournament were nearing finalization.