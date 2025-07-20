Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha features in his 100th T20: Stats

Pakistan 's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha is set to feature in his 100th T20 encounter. The series opener between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, marks this feat. The star all-rounder, who bowls off-spin, has represented Pakistan in 15 T20Is. He has also fared well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Notably, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field.

Stats A look at his T20 stats Agha made his T20 debut in February 2014 at the Faysal Bank T20 Cup. He has been featuring for Lahore Lions ever since. His T20I debut came in November last year, against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane. As of now, Agha has scored nearly 1,600 T20 runs at an average of over 21. His tally also includes more than 40 wickets.

Information How Agha has fared for Pakistan In 15 T20Is for Pakistan, Agha has racked up more than 300 runs at a strike rate of nearly 126. His tally includes three half-centuries. He has also taken three wickets with an economy rate of 8.20.