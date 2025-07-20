ICC Development Awards: USA, Nepal, and Bhutan among winners

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the winners of its prestigious 2024 Development Awards. The USA, Nepal, and Bhutan are among the eight nations that have been recognized for their contributions to the development of cricket. USA Cricket was awarded for the side's phenomenal run in the 2024 T20 World Cup . The tournament was jointly hosted by the USA and West Indies last year.

Landmark victory USA's award-winning performances at 2024 T20 WC USA's award-winning performances include their qualification for the 2024 T20 World Cup Super Eight. Their victories over Canada and a historic win against Pakistan were particularly noteworthy, as they knocked out Babar Azam's team from the tournament. In April 2022, the ICC awarded USA automatic qualification for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Notably, USA hosted its first-ever global cricket tournament. The nation's cricket team last qualified for a marquee ICC event in 2004 (Champions Trophy).

Do you know? Unique feat for USA As per Cricbuzz, it was the seventh instance of an associate team reaching the Super 8/10/12 in T20 World Cups. Ireland (2009), Netherlands (2014), Afghanistan (2016), Namibia (2021), Scotland (2021) and Netherlands (2022) have done this before.

Global recognition Cricket Namibia: ICC Development Initiative of the Year Along with the USA, the likes of Nepal, Bhutan, Indonesia, Namibia, Scotland, Tanzania, and Vanuatu were also the award winners. Cricket Namibia claimed the ICC Development Initiative of the Year award for their Ashburton Kwata Mini-Cricket Programme. This initiative is a key part of Namibia's grassroots development efforts in cricket.

Shared honor Bhutan and Vanuatu share ICC Female Cricket Initiative award The ICC Female Cricket Initiative of the Year award was jointly awarded to Bhutan Cricket Council Board and Vanuatu Cricket Association. This is the first time this award has been shared by two members, highlighting their joint efforts in promoting women's cricket. The joint recognition underscores the importance of collaboration in advancing gender equality in sports.