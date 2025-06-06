What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project on Friday.

Built at a cost of ₹43,780 crore, the USBRL will provide all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of India.

Stretching 272 km through the rugged Himalayas, the link has 36 tunnels that span 119 km and 943 bridges that knit together valleys, ridges, and mountain passes.

It is expected to transform regional mobility, drive socio-economic integration, and generate jobs for locals.