Kashmir gets major rail link today; what's special about it
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project on Friday.
Built at a cost of ₹43,780 crore, the USBRL will provide all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of India.
Stretching 272 km through the rugged Himalayas, the link has 36 tunnels that span 119 km and 943 bridges that knit together valleys, ridges, and mountain passes.
It is expected to transform regional mobility, drive socio-economic integration, and generate jobs for locals.
Economic impact
Link will transport apples, cherries, saffron: J&K administration
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has called the USBRL a "milestone," saying it will connect Indian Railways up to Baramulla.
A senior J&K government official said, "This link besides ferrying passengers will be used to transport apples, cherries, saffron and handicrafts to major markets in the country."
The inauguration was scheduled for April 19 but was postponed due to bad weather followed by the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.
Twitter Post
Security tightened at Sangaldan Railway Station
#WATCH | J&K: Security tightened at Sangaldan Railway Station in Ramban ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to the UT.
Prime Minister will inaugurate the Chenab bridge and visit the bridge deck this morning. Thereafter, he will visit and inaugurate the Anji bridge. He will flag… pic.twitter.com/g4QCfzGjKq
Engineering feat
Project features 36 tunnels and 943 bridges
Towering 359 meters above the riverbed, the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, is a key part of the USBRL.
It is 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower, designed to survive tough terrain and terrible weather, and can withstand wind speeds of up to 260 kilometers per hour. It is expected to last 120 years.
It has been built using structural steel suitable for temperatures ranging from minus 10 to 40 degrees Celsius.
Vande Bharat
Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat trains
With the Vande Bharat Express running over the bridge, the travel time between Katra and Srinagar will be reduced by two to three hours.
Modi will be flagging off two Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar. The train will cover the distance from Delhi to Srinagar in 13 hours, stopping at six places.
It will be the first train between Delhi and Srinagar.
Bridge
Anji Khad Bridge part of USBRL
The Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, is also part of USBRL. It spans the deep Anji River valley, south of the Chenab, connecting the Katra Banihal section of USBRL.
It stands 331 meters above the riverbank and spans 725 meters, supported by 96 high-tensile cables.
Over 8,200 metric tons of structural steel were used for this bridge, which was completed in just 11 months.
Bridge
USBRL will enhance connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar
At its center is an inverted Y-shaped pylon that rises 193 meters above its foundation.
Once fully operational, the USBRL will enhance connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar, reducing travel time from six hours by road to just three to 3.5 hours by train.
It will make daily commutes, logistics, and emergency services more efficient.
The rail link is also expected to unlock trade opportunities for Kashmiri apples, saffron, handicrafts, and dry fruits in major markets across India.