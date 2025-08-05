Novak Djokovic withdraws from Cincinnati Open: Here's why

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the impending Cincinnati Open . The withdrawal comes for non-medical reasons and marks his second consecutive absence from ATP Masters 1000 events. Earlier this year, the Serb also skipped the Canadian Masters in Toronto due to a groin injury. Djokovic has been vying for his record 25th Grand Slam title. He has lost the semi-finals of every major this year.

Withdrawal impact Withdrawals from Masters 1000 events Djokovic's decision to skip the Cincinnati Open, a warm-up for the US Open, has raised eyebrows. The Serb had also skipped the tournament last year after competing in other events. However, there are no injuries this time around. Therefore, it could be related to recovery from hip and groin injuries sustained during Wimbledon semifinals.

Past achievements Impressive history at Cincinnati Open Despite his withdrawal, Djokovic has an impressive history at the Cincinnati Open with a 45-12 record. In his last appearance, in 2023, the Serb defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the final to win his 39th Masters 1000 honor. Two of his three Cincinnati Masters titles came in 2020 and 2018. In 2018, Djokovic beat legend Roger Federer in a straight-set final.

Information Djokovic eyes US Open Djokovic's next tournament is the US Open, starting August 24, where he hopes to win his 25th major title. This would be a historic achievement as it would equal Margaret Court's record. Notably, Djokovic has won the US Open four times.