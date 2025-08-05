Novak Djokovic withdraws from Cincinnati Open: Here's why
What's the story
Serbian ace Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the impending Cincinnati Open. The withdrawal comes for non-medical reasons and marks his second consecutive absence from ATP Masters 1000 events. Earlier this year, the Serb also skipped the Canadian Masters in Toronto due to a groin injury. Djokovic has been vying for his record 25th Grand Slam title. He has lost the semi-finals of every major this year.
Withdrawal impact
Withdrawals from Masters 1000 events
Djokovic's decision to skip the Cincinnati Open, a warm-up for the US Open, has raised eyebrows. The Serb had also skipped the tournament last year after competing in other events. However, there are no injuries this time around. Therefore, it could be related to recovery from hip and groin injuries sustained during Wimbledon semifinals.
Past achievements
Impressive history at Cincinnati Open
Despite his withdrawal, Djokovic has an impressive history at the Cincinnati Open with a 45-12 record. In his last appearance, in 2023, the Serb defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the final to win his 39th Masters 1000 honor. Two of his three Cincinnati Masters titles came in 2020 and 2018. In 2018, Djokovic beat legend Roger Federer in a straight-set final.
Information
Djokovic eyes US Open
Djokovic's next tournament is the US Open, starting August 24, where he hopes to win his 25th major title. This would be a historic achievement as it would equal Margaret Court's record. Notably, Djokovic has won the US Open four times.
Masters 1000
Most titles and match-wins
Between 2007 and 2023, Djokovic has won as many as 40 Masters 1000 titles, the most (men's singles). His former rivals Rafael Nadal (36) and Federer (26) are the only other players to have won 20-plus such honors. Notably, Djokovic has also been part of most finals (60) and semi-finals (79). He owns the most Masters 1000 match-wins (414-94).