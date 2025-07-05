Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner attains these feats with 3rd-round win

Jannik Sinner advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon 2025 for a fourth consecutive year on Saturday. The Italian men's singles world number one beat Pedro Martinez 6-1, 6-3, 6-1. Notably, Sinner led Martinez 5-0 in the first set before the Spaniard took a medical timeout to receive treatment on his right shoulder. Martinez struggled to maintain his rhythm thereafter. Here's more.

Numbers 77-19 win-loss record at Grand Slams Sinner, who is aiming to win his maiden Wimbledon crown, has raced to a 16-3 win-loss record. Overall at Grand Slams, the Italian owns a win-loss record of 77-19. Sinner, who is a three-time Grand Slam winner and a one-time runner-up, is 16-1 this season. He won the season-opening Australian Open before losing in the final at Roland Garros.

Do you know? An Italian record for Sinner By reaching the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the 17th time, Sinner overtook Nicola Pietrangeli (16) to claim the all-time Italian record. It marks his fourth consecutive appearance in the last 16 at Wimbledon in 5 attempts.

Information Sinner breaks this record of Federer As per Opta, among top seeds at the event, Sinner (17) has now conceded the fewest games en route to the men's singles R16 at Wimbledon in the Open Era, surpassing Roger Federer (19) in 2004.