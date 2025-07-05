Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner attains these feats with 3rd-round win
What's the story
Jannik Sinner advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon 2025 for a fourth consecutive year on Saturday. The Italian men's singles world number one beat Pedro Martinez 6-1, 6-3, 6-1. Notably, Sinner led Martinez 5-0 in the first set before the Spaniard took a medical timeout to receive treatment on his right shoulder. Martinez struggled to maintain his rhythm thereafter. Here's more.
Numbers
77-19 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Sinner, who is aiming to win his maiden Wimbledon crown, has raced to a 16-3 win-loss record. Overall at Grand Slams, the Italian owns a win-loss record of 77-19. Sinner, who is a three-time Grand Slam winner and a one-time runner-up, is 16-1 this season. He won the season-opening Australian Open before losing in the final at Roland Garros.
Do you know?
An Italian record for Sinner
By reaching the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the 17th time, Sinner overtook Nicola Pietrangeli (16) to claim the all-time Italian record. It marks his fourth consecutive appearance in the last 16 at Wimbledon in 5 attempts.
Information
Sinner breaks this record of Federer
As per Opta, among top seeds at the event, Sinner (17) has now conceded the fewest games en route to the men's singles R16 at Wimbledon in the Open Era, surpassing Roger Federer (19) in 2004.
Details
Match stats and H2H record
Sinner doled out 11 aces with Martinez clocking none. Sinner committed three double faults to Martinez's 0. Sinner had a 79% win on the 1st serve and 58% win on the 2nd. He converted 6/14 break points. In terms of the H2H record, Sinner is 2-0 against Martinez on the ATP Tour. Their previous meeting was at the 2022 ATP Masters 1000 Rome.