French Open 2025, men's singles final: Match preview and stats
What's the story
The 2025 French Open men's singles final will witness world number one Jannik Sinner take on reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz.
The match will be held at the iconic Philippe-Chatrier court in Paris on Sunday, June 8.
Alcaraz reached the final after Lorenzo Musetti retired midway in their semi-final contest.
Meanwhile, Sinner booked his maiden French Open final berth by defeating Novak Djokovic in three sets.
We decode the match preview and stats.
Sinner
Maiden French Open final for Sinner
Sinner has reached his maiden final at Roland Garros. He was a semi-finalist here in 2024.
Sinner has raced to a win-loss record of 22-5 at Roland Garros.
Overall at Grand Slams, Sinner owns a win-loss tally of 74-18.
He is a three-time Grand Slam winner. He has won two Australian Open honors and one US Open.
Alcaraz
24-3 win-loss record at French Open for Alcaraz
Alcaraz has improved to a 24-3 win-loss record at the French Open. He is on a 13-match unbeaten run here in Paris.
Apart from winning the 2024 French Open, Alcaraz claimed successive Wimbledon titles (2023-2024) and the 2022 US Open honor.
Overall at Grand Slams, Alcaraz owns a win-loss record of 70-12.
H2H
Sinner vs Alcaraz: Here's the H2H record
Alcaraz owns an 7-4 win-loss record over Sinner on the ATP Tour. Notably, Alcaraz has won each of the pair's last 4 meetings, including 2025 ATP Masters 1000 Rome final and 2024 China Open final.
Last season, Alcaraz downed Sinner in the semis at Roland Garros. This is the 4th meeting in a final between the pair. Alcaraz owns a 2-1 record so far.
This is also their 4th meeting at Grand Slams with Alcaraz leading 2-1.
Alcaraz stats
Alcaraz enters the final with these records
As per Opta, only Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe (81 each) have achieved 70 men's singles wins in fewer Grand Slam matches than Alcaraz (82) in the Open Era.
Alcaraz is the fourth-youngest player in the Open Era to reach Grand Slam men's singles finals for four consecutive years.
Alcaraz (22 years and 20 days) is the fifth-youngest player in the Open Era to reach five men's singles Grand Slam finals, older only than Mats Wilander, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal and Boris Becker.
Sinner stats
Sinner enters the final with these records
As per Opta, Sinner is the first player to reach 8+ consecutive ATP-level event finals since Djokovic in 2015.
Meanwhile, Sinner (23 years and 282 days) is also the youngest to achieve the feat since Ivan Lendl in 1982.
Sinner is only the second Italian in the Open Era to reach the men's singles final at Roland Garros after Adriano Panatta (1976).
