What's the story

The 2025 French Open men's singles final will witness world number one Jannik Sinner take on reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The match will be held at the iconic Philippe-Chatrier court in Paris on Sunday, June 8.

Alcaraz reached the final after Lorenzo Musetti retired midway in their semi-final contest.

Meanwhile, Sinner booked his maiden French Open final berth by defeating Novak Djokovic in three sets.

We decode the match preview and stats.