Novak Djokovic becomes first man to reach 50 major semi-finals
Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic reached the 2025 Australian Open semi-final after beating his rival Carlos Alcaraz on Rod Laver Arena.
Djokovic won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in a grueling men's singles quarter-final that lasted over three hours.
With this, Djokovic has become the first-ever man to qualify for 50 Grand Slam semi-finals (singles).
The Serb is chasing an elusive 25th Grand Slam title.
First set
How the first set panned out
Djokovic started on a positive note, taking an early lead. However, he slowed down after a few rallies, indicating a potential injury.
Alcaraz shrugged off Djokovic's 2-0 lead by making it 5-4 in his favor. Djokovic took a medical timeout thereafter, raising speculations of a groin injury.
Upon resumption, the Spaniard quickly won the first set 6-4.
Summary
Summary of following sets; notable stats
Djokovic won the second set's opening three games before Alcaraz made it 3-3. However, the Serb won after leading 5-4.
Djokovic was further dominant in the third set. Although Alcaraz displayed his brilliance in the fourth set, a jaded, yet astute Djokovic dented his plight.
Notably, the Serb won six of his 13 break points as well as 22 of 34 net points.
Appearance
Djokovic enters record books
As mentioned, Djokovic has become the first man to reach 50 singles semi-finals at Grand Slams. Notably, Roger Federer is the only other man with 40-plus such appearances (46).
Among women, only the legendary Chris Evert is ahead of Djokovic in terms of Grand Slam semi-finals appearances. The former American star played 52 major semi-finals in her illustrious career.
Record
Djokovic goes 5-3 in head-to-head series
Djokovic now has a 5-3 lead over Alcaraz in the ATP head-to-head series. The Serb defeated Alcaraz to win the gold medal at the Paris Olympics last year.
Earlier that year, the Spaniard won Wimbledon after beating Djokovic in the final.
Notably, Djokovic is yet to lose against Alcaraz on hard courts (ATP Finals and Cincinnati in 2023).
Twitter Post
300 sets for Djokovic at Melbourne Park
300 sets and counting 😎 @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/Wc06dOQjj7— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2025
Feats
Djokovic eyes these feats at Australian Open
If Djokovic wins the 2025 Australian Open, he will break a tie with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles by a man or woman.
Djokovic could also join Jimmy Connors (109) and Federer (102) as the only players to claim 100 men's singles ATP titles.
The Serb is also vying to become the oldest Australian Open champion.