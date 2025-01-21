What's the story

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic reached the 2025 Australian Open semi-final after beating his rival Carlos Alcaraz on Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in a grueling men's singles quarter-final that lasted over three hours.

With this, Djokovic has become the first-ever man to qualify for 50 Grand Slam semi-finals (singles).

The Serb is chasing an elusive 25th Grand Slam title.