Men who won Grand Slam final after saving match points
Carlos Alcaraz won the 2025 French Open after beating world number one Jannik Sinner in the final.
The Spaniard won one of the greatest-ever major finals. He saved three match points to win the five-set thriller.
As per Opta, Alcaraz is the third man to have won a Grand Slam final after saving match points.
Have a look at this list.
#1
Carlos Alcaraz - French Open 2025
As mentioned, Alcaraz beat Sinner after being three match match points in the fourth set.
The Italian was leading the ninth game 40-0 with the scoreline 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 5-3.
However, Alcaraz made a turnaround for the ages to claim his second Roland Garros title.
He now owns the most men's singles Grand Slam final appearances in the Open Era without a loss.
#2
Gaston Gaudio - French Open 2004
Over two decades ago, Gaston Gaudio won his only Grand Slam title after winning the French Open in a similar manner.
Gaudio, who was unseeded, beat Guillermo Coria in the 2004 men's singles final. He won 0-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 8-6.
He was the first man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam after saving match points in the final.
#3
Novak Djokovic - Wimbledon 2019
Serbian ace Novak Djokovic won his fifth Wimbledon title after beating his arch-rival Roger Federer in the final.
The defending champion won the epic final 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3).
Djokovic became the first man since Bob Falkenburg in 1948 to win Wimbledon after saving championship points. He saved two being 7-8 in the fifth set.