What's the story

Men's singles world number one in tennis, Jannik Sinner, failed to lift the 2025 French Open crown on Sunday.

Sinner, who was 2-0 up against number 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz, suffered a stunning defeat thereafter as the Spaniard made a comeback on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Sinner was leading 6-4, 7-6 before Alcaraz took the 3rd set 6-2. Sinner was running away in the 4th set, but Alcaraz fought back to win the tie-break.

Sinner fought back in the 5th set, having broken Alcaraz, but the Spaniard won in the tie-break.