Carlos Alcaraz wins marathon final, claims French Open title: Stats
Men's singles world number one in tennis, Jannik Sinner, failed to lift the 2025 French Open crown on Sunday.
Sinner, who was 2-0 up against number 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz, suffered a stunning defeat thereafter as the Spaniard made a comeback on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Sinner was leading 6-4, 7-6 before Alcaraz took the 3rd set 6-2. Sinner was running away in the 4th set, but Alcaraz fought back to win the tie-break.
Sinner fought back in the 5th set, having broken Alcaraz, but the Spaniard won in the tie-break.
Slams
5th Grand Slam title win for Alcaraz
Alcaraz claimed his 2nd successive French Open title in Paris. He is now on a 14-match winning streak, having won the 2024 title as well.
Alcaraz has improved to a 25-3 win-loss record at the French Open.
Apart from winning successive French Open honors, Alcaraz has also claimed successive Wimbledon titles (2023 and 2024) and the 2022 US Open honor.
Overall at Grand Slams, Alcaraz owns a win-loss record of 71-12.
Sinner
Maiden runner-up show for Sinner at Grand Slams
Earlier, Sinner reached his maiden final at Roland Garros. He was a semi-finalist here in 2024.
Sinner has raced to a win-loss record of 22-6 at Roland Garros.
Overall at Grand Slams, Sinner owns a win-loss tally of 74-19. He is a 3-time Grand Slam winner.
He has won two Australian Open honors and one US Open. He is now 3-1 at Slam finals.
Sinner is 13-1 in terms of win-loss record at Grand Slams this year.
H2H
H2H: Alcaraz owns an 8-4 win-loss record versus Sinner
Alcaraz owns an 8-4 win-loss record over Sinner on the ATP Tour.
Notably, Alcaraz has won each of the pair's last 5 meetings, including 2025 ATP Masters 1000 Rome final and 2024 China Open final.
Last season, Alcaraz downed Sinner in the semis at Roland Garros.
This was the 4th meeting in a final between the pair. Alcaraz owns a 3-1 record so far.
This was also their 4th meeting at Grand Slams with Alcaraz leading 3-1.
Information
Sinner was one game away from winning the final
Sinner was 5-3 up in the 4th set, being a game away from winning his maiden French Open crown. Sinner then took a 30-0 lead while serving for the Championship. However, Alcaraz saved three Championship points before sealing the deal in the tie-break 7-6 (7-3).
Do you know?
Alcaraz breaks streak; Sinner's poor luck in marathon games continue
As per Opta, Alcaraz is now 1-8 after losing the first two sets in a best-of-5 match. He broke an unwanted streak. On the other hand, Sinner is still 0-6 in terms of matches that have lasted 4-plus hours.
Opta stats
Longest men's singles final at Roland Garros (Open Era)
This is now the longest men's singles final at Roland Garros in the Open Era, surpassing the previous record held by Mats Wilander and Guillermo Vilas in 1982 (4h 42m).
Sinner lost his first Grand Slam set since the fourth round at the Australian Open against Holger Rune. He had won 31 successive sets before going down to Alcaraz in the 3rd set.
Information
Alcaraz gets the job done!
Alcaraz went 5-6 down in the 5th set before forcing a tie-breaker. In the Championship-breaker, the Spaniard raced to a 7-0 lead before Sinner avoided a whitewash, securing two points. Alcaraz restored the lead and claimed the same 10-2.
Twitter Post
Impossible win!
Records
Massive records made by Alcaraz
As per Opta, Alcaraz is the fourth player this century to win a men's singles Grand Slam title for four consecutive years after the Big-3 (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic).
Alcaraz is the player with the most men's singles Grand Slam finals played in the Open Era without ever losing (5-0).
Only Bjorn Borg (six) has won more men's singles Grand Slam titles than Alcaraz (five, level with Rod Laver and John McEnroe) after his first 17 appearances in such events (Open Era).
Do you know?
Alcaraz joins elite company
Alcaraz is the third played in the Open Era to win a men's singles Grand Slam final after having saved match points(s) after Gaston Gaudio (Roland Garros 2004) and Novak Djokovic (Wimbledon 2019).
Information
Here are the match stats
Alcaraz doled out 7 aces compared to Sinner's 8. However, the former committed six double faults with Sinner committing none. Alcaraz had a 63% win on the 1st serve and a 62% win on the 2nd. He converted 7/14 break points.