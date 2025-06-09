Sikandar Raza files racial abuse complaint against local coach: Details
What's the story
Sikandar Raza, the Zimbabwean cricketer, has filed a complaint with the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association (HMCA) against a local coach.
The complaint stems from an incident that allegedly took place during a Vigne Cup game on June 1.
Raza was playing for Old Hararians against Rainbow Cricket Club at the Old Hararians Sports Club when he says he was racially abused by the coach, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Investigation request
Raza demands full investigation
Raza has demanded a "full investigation" into the matter. He said, "If found guilty, an example should be made out of him so that stuff like this never happens again to this and future generations."
The HMCA has yet to respond to Raza's complaint.
The cricketer's plea highlights the importance of addressing such incidents in sports to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all players.
Match details
Raza's on-field performance
In the match where the alleged incident occurred, Raza scored an impressive 78 off 56 balls.
His club posted a total of 402 for nine wickets in their allotted overs.
The opposing team, Rainbow Cricket Club, managed to score only 225 for eight in 39 overs, losing by a huge margin of 142 runs via DLS method.
Raza recently contributed to Lahore Qalandars's victory in the Pakistan Super League final with his stellar performance.