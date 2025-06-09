What's the story

Sikandar Raza, the Zimbabwean cricketer, has filed a complaint with the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association (HMCA) against a local coach.

The complaint stems from an incident that allegedly took place during a Vigne Cup game on June 1.

Raza was playing for Old Hararians against Rainbow Cricket Club at the Old Hararians Sports Club when he says he was racially abused by the coach, as per ESPNcricinfo.