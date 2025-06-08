What's the story

England's cricket team has won the second T20I against West Indies by four wickets, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The match was played at County Ground, Bristol, on Sunday.

Jos Buttler top-scored for England with a knock of 47 runs off 36 balls as England chased down a target of 197 in 18.3 overs.

Tom Banton and Jacob Bethell also contributed significantly to England's successful chase with their explosive batting in the middle overs.