England beat WI in 2nd T20I, take 2-0 lead: Stats
What's the story
England's cricket team has won the second T20I against West Indies by four wickets, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
The match was played at County Ground, Bristol, on Sunday.
Jos Buttler top-scored for England with a knock of 47 runs off 36 balls as England chased down a target of 197 in 18.3 overs.
Tom Banton and Jacob Bethell also contributed significantly to England's successful chase with their explosive batting in the middle overs.
Match overview
WI post a challenging total of 196/6
West Indies, batting first, posted a challenging total of 196/6 in their allotted 20 overs.
The innings was highlighted by an aggressive display from the visitors, who hit as many as 15 sixes in total.
Evin Lewis was dismissed early by Luke Wood, and Johnson Charles was part of a second-wicket stand with Shai Hope.
Charles and Hope added 90 runs for the 2nd wicket. WI lost steam, getting reduced to 117/4.
However, Rovman Powell (34), Romario Shepherd (19) and Jason Holder (29*) helped WI get past 190.
Chase strategy
England keep their chase alive despite losing wickets at intervals
In response, England started their chase on a positive note with a 58-run powerplay.
Jamie Smith was dismissed for just four runs before Ben Duckett took charge of the innings with his aggressive batting style. Alongside Buttler, the pair added 63 runs.
Duckett was dismissed after scoring 30 runs off 18 balls. Butter then added 40 runs alongside Harry Brook.
Both batters departed in quick succession as England were reduced to 126/4.
Match conclusion
Banton, Bethell's explosive batting seal England's victory
Tom Banton (30*) and Bethell's explosive knock of 26 from 10 balls in the final overs sealed England's victory with nine balls to spare.
The duo added a quickfire 56 runs off just 21 balls, taking England past the finish line comfortably.
The win gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against West Indies.
Jos
Buttler becomes 4th-highest scorer in T20Is
Buttler became the 4th-highest scorer in T20Is.
His 47 took him to a tally of 3,678 runs in T20Is for England in 136 matches. He averages 36.41 from 125 innings.
Buttler surpassed Ireland's Paul Stirling, who has scored 3,656 runs from 150 matches at 26.88.
Buttler is only behind Rohit Sharma (4,231), Babar Azam (4,223) and Virat Kohli (4,188) in terms of runs.
Landmark
Buttler does well in his 450th T20
Buttler's knock of 47 from 36 balls had four fours and 2 sixes. He was part of two key partnerships which helped his side set the platform.
Notably, Buttler made his 450th appearance in the 20-over format. He now owns 12,794 runs at 35.73 from 424 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He has 8 tons and 90 fifties, having slammed 545 sixes.