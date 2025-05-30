What's the story

Novak Djokovic has reached the third round of 2025 French Open after dismissing Corentin Moutet in straight sets.

Djokovic won the contest 6-3, 6-2, 7-6.

It was another statement win for the sixth seed Djokovic who earlier took down Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round.

Djokovic is aiming to win his 4th French Open title this season. Here's more.