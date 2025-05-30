Novak Djokovic reaches 3rd round at 2025 French Open: Stats
What's the story
Novak Djokovic has reached the third round of 2025 French Open after dismissing Corentin Moutet in straight sets.
Djokovic won the contest 6-3, 6-2, 7-6.
It was another statement win for the sixth seed Djokovic who earlier took down Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the opening round.
Djokovic is aiming to win his 4th French Open title this season. Here's more.
Slam numbers
98-16 win-loss record at Roland Garros
Djokovic is a 24-time winner of men's singles Grand Slam crowns. He is also a 13-time runners-up.
Djokovic, who is a three-time French Open winner and a 7-time finalist in Paris, has raced to a 98-16 win-loss record at Roland Garros.
Overall, the veteran Serbian ace has raced to a 384-52 win-loss record at Grand Slams.
Information
A look at the match stats
Djokovic doled out five aces compared to Moutet's four. Notably, Moutet committed 3 double faults with Djokovic committing 2. Djokovic clocked a 73% win on the 1st serve and 51% win on the 2nd. He converted 5/14 break points.
Do you know?
Djokovic joins an exclusive club
As per Opta, Djokovic is the second player to reach the round of 32 on 20 occasions in men's singles at a single Grand Slam event after Roger Federer at the Australian Open (21) during the Open Era
Numbers
Djokovic's record-breaking title in Geneva
Djokovic recently won his 100th tour-level title at the 2025 Geneva Open.
The Serb defeated sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2).
Djokovic became the third player in the Open Era to claim 100 ATP titles, joining Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).
He also became the first man (Open Era) to lift a trophy over 20 successive seasons.