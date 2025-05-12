The meeting comes two days after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Following the ceasefire, the military operations chiefs of both countries are also set to meet Monday to discuss further steps for de-escalation of tensions.

The latest escalation was triggered by a terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 dead. Later, India struck nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7.