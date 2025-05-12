May 12, 202511:44 am

What's the story

Tragedy struck on Sunday night when a devastating road accident near Raipur, Chhattisgarh, took the lives of 13 people.

Most of the victims were women and children.

The accident happened when a goods vehicle, with 50 people returning from a "Chhathi" ceremony at Chataud village, collided head-on with a speeding trailer truck near Saragaon.

The Swaraj Mazda goods vehicle (registration CG 04 MQ 1259) was hit by the trailer truck (JH-05 DP-7584) coming from the opposite direction.