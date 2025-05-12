13 killed after mini-truck collides with speeding truck in Raipur
Tragedy struck on Sunday night when a devastating road accident near Raipur, Chhattisgarh, took the lives of 13 people.
Most of the victims were women and children.
The accident happened when a goods vehicle, with 50 people returning from a "Chhathi" ceremony at Chataud village, collided head-on with a speeding trailer truck near Saragaon.
The Swaraj Mazda goods vehicle (registration CG 04 MQ 1259) was hit by the trailer truck (JH-05 DP-7584) coming from the opposite direction.
Details of collision
Victims included women and an infant
The impact was so powerful that multiple passengers died on the spot and bodies were left mangled and scattered across the road.
Soon after the news of the accident broke, local police and administrative officers rushed to the scene to start rescue operations.
The injured were first taken to Kharora Community Health Center, then referred to Raipur Medical College due to the severity of the injuries.
Official response
Investigation launched into the incident
Raipur district collector Gaurav Singh expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy and promised all possible support to families of both the deceased and the injured.
Local political representatives and public officials termed the incident heart-breaking and unacceptable. They have demanded road safety audits as well as stricter traffic enforcement on this accident-prone stretch of road.
Police have begun investigating the incident, questioning the trailer driver suspected of speeding or negligence, as forensic teams analyze further details at the scene.
Affected families will be given all requisite help: Deputy CM
#WATCH | Raipur | On the accident that happened in Raipur claiming 13 lives, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao says, "...13 people have died in a road accident. It is a tragic incident. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased. The incident will be investigated and… pic.twitter.com/dn8poQEkHa— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025