The deal underscores India's role as a top-tier security partner for Australia, contributing to regional stability.

The announcement was made during bilateral talks

Australia, India sign deal enabling air-to-air refueling of military aircraft

By Chanshimla Varah 07:53 pm Nov 21, 202407:53 pm

What's the story Australia and India have formalized an agreement to enable air-to-air refueling between their military aircraft. The announcement was made by Australia's Minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery, Pat Conroy MP, and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during bilateral talks on Thursday. As part of the arrangement, the Royal Australian Air Force's (RAAF) KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft will now be permitted to refuel aircraft from the Indian Armed Forces.

Agreement details

Agreement signed during Australia-India Air Staff Talks

The agreement was signed by Australia's Deputy Chief of Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Reynolds, at the Australia-India Air Staff Talks in Delhi. Reynolds emphasized that this development strengthens the defense relationship between the two countries. He said, "India is a top-tier security partner for Australia, and through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership we are continuing to prioritize practical and tangible cooperation that directly contributes to Indo-Pacific stability."

Strategic impact

Air-to-air refueling enhances interoperability, says Reynolds

The capability to carry out air-to-air refueling improves interoperability between the air forces of the two countries and enables extended range operations of fighter jets and other military aircraft. Reynolds said it offers "valuable opportunities for our personnel to work closely together, share knowledge and expertise, and build trust and understanding."

Future prospects

Agreement paves way for increased Indo-Pacific operations

Apart from this, the RAAF also trains and engages Indian Navy P-8I Neptune surveillance aircraft. The new arrangement is a first step toward allowing the KC-30A to refuel the P-8I, expanding India's operational reach in the Indo-Pacific region. Singh met Conroy on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers's Meeting-Plus forum in Vientiane, Lao PDR, where he reiterated India's commitment to a rule-based international order for peace in the Indo-Pacific region.