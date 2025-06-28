Nani begins shooting for Srikanth Odela's 'The Paradise'

Page Loader
'The Paradise' shooting is currently underway

By Isha Sharma
Jun 28, 2025
05:41 pm
What's the story

Telugu actor Nani has joined the sets of Srikanth Odela's upcoming film, The Paradise. The announcement was made on Saturday as the makers revealed a glimpse of Nani in character as Dhagad. The shooting for the film began on June 21, with a 40-day schedule underway in Hyderabad. This will be Odela's second collaboration with Nani after Dasara.

Multilingual release

Film to release in several languages

The Paradise will be released in multiple languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, and Spanish. The complete cast and crew of The Paradise have yet to be announced by the makers. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under his banner SLV Cinemas with music by Anirudh Ravichander. Nani's last film was HIT: The Third Case, released in May.

About the movie

Nani's ambition for 'The Paradise'

Speaking about the film, Nani earlier told Variety, "This is India's 'Mad Max,' and I believe this with utmost sincerity. The tone and nature of 'The Paradise' will be wild, and that wildness will be accompanied by poetic justice." Kill fame Raghav Juyal is reportedly also a part of the project.