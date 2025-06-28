Nani begins shooting for Srikanth Odela's 'The Paradise'
Telugu actor Nani has joined the sets of Srikanth Odela's upcoming film, The Paradise. The announcement was made on Saturday as the makers revealed a glimpse of Nani in character as Dhagad. The shooting for the film began on June 21, with a 40-day schedule underway in Hyderabad. This will be Odela's second collaboration with Nani after Dasara.
Here's the glimpse
THE DHAGAD joins #TheParadise
Natural Star Nani joins the sets of #TheParadise today.
Few important sequences related to childhood portions were shot last week. #THEPARADISE in CINEMAS 26th MARCH, 2026. Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada,
Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada,… pic.twitter.com/5vP01Dkgfr
The Paradise will be released in multiple languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, and Spanish. The complete cast and crew of The Paradise have yet to be announced by the makers. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under his banner SLV Cinemas with music by Anirudh Ravichander. Nani's last film was HIT: The Third Case, released in May.
Nani's ambition for 'The Paradise'
Speaking about the film, Nani earlier told Variety, "This is India's 'Mad Max,' and I believe this with utmost sincerity. The tone and nature of 'The Paradise' will be wild, and that wildness will be accompanied by poetic justice." Kill fame Raghav Juyal is reportedly also a part of the project.