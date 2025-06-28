Nani begins shooting for Srikanth Odela's 'The Paradise'

THE DHAGAD joins #TheParadise ❤‍🔥 Natural Star @NameisNani joins the sets of #TheParadise today. Few important sequences related to childhood portions were shot last week. #THEPARADISE in CINEMAS 𝟐𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔. Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada,… pic.twitter.com/5vP01Dkgfr

Multilingual release

Film to release in several languages

The Paradise will be released in multiple languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, and Spanish. The complete cast and crew of The Paradise have yet to be announced by the makers. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under his banner SLV Cinemas with music by Anirudh Ravichander. Nani's last film was HIT: The Third Case, released in May.