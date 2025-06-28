Page Loader
'Kalki 2' to begin filming soon? Producer Aswini Dutt reveals

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jun 28, 2025
05:26 pm
What's the story

Leading producer Aswini Dutt has announced that the much-awaited sequel, Kalki 2, will commence shooting in September 2025. This comes on the heels of the massive success of its predecessor, Kalki 2898 AD. Dutt revealed that pre-production for the sequel is currently underway, and it will be an even bigger spectacle than the first part, per Telugu123.

Cast

Will Amitabh Bachchan star in 'Kalki 2'? 

As Kalki 2898 AD recently completed 1 year, Amitabh Bachchan took to X to drop a major hint about his possible involvement in the sequel. He said, "My honored privilege to be asked to be a part of it...one that I admired and respected the blessings of Vijayanti films." "Ever to be a part of it any day again, IF THEY WERE TO EVER TO ASK." He played Ashwatthama in the first part.

Twitter Post

Here's Big B's tweet

Main leads

The franchise stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone

Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone will reprise their roles in the sequel. The first part, released in June 2024, was directed by Nag Ashwin and also featured cameos by SS Rajamouli and Vijay Deverakonda, among others. The sequel, anxiously anticipated by fans, promises to be a breathtaking cinematic spectacle.