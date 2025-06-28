'Kalki 2' to begin filming soon? Producer Aswini Dutt reveals

Cast

Will Amitabh Bachchan star in 'Kalki 2'?

As Kalki 2898 AD recently completed 1 year, Amitabh Bachchan took to X to drop a major hint about his possible involvement in the sequel. He said, "My honored privilege to be asked to be a part of it...one that I admired and respected the blessings of Vijayanti films." "Ever to be a part of it any day again, IF THEY WERE TO EVER TO ASK." He played Ashwatthama in the first part.