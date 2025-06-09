What's the story

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, known for The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, is now gearing up for his next project.

Originally titled The Delhi Files, the film's name might be changed to The Bengal Files. The decision comes as the story delves deeper into Bengal's history.

"So many of you have shared your thoughts on the name 'The Delhi Files' or 'The Bengal Files.' Well, I have an update, but not yet... stay tuned," wrote Agnihotri on his Instagram Story.