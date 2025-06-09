'The Delhi Files' might be retitled 'The Bengal Files'
What's the story
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, known for The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, is now gearing up for his next project.
Originally titled The Delhi Files, the film's name might be changed to The Bengal Files. The decision comes as the story delves deeper into Bengal's history.
"So many of you have shared your thoughts on the name 'The Delhi Files' or 'The Bengal Files.' Well, I have an update, but not yet... stay tuned," wrote Agnihotri on his Instagram Story.
Teaser insight
More about the teaser
Agnihotri had earlier teased The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, which hints at a tragic incident in Bengal.
The teaser features actor Mithun Chakraborty as an Indian soldier who recites the Preamble of the Indian Constitution with a burnt tongue. This suggests that he has been through some traumatic experiences.
Trilogy continuation
Part of a trilogy
Agnihotri's upcoming film is a part of his trilogy, which began with The Tashkent Files. This film explored the mysterious death of India's second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri.
It was followed by The Kashmir Files, which narrated the story of the exodus from Kashmir. The Kashmir Files was well-received and set high expectations for Agnihotri's next venture.
Release date
Expected to be released by year-end
Starring Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumaar, The Delhi Files/The Bengal Files is expected to be released by year-end.
The film will continue Agnihotri's tradition of exploring significant historical events through a cinematic lens.
More details about the film are currently under wraps. For more updates, stay tuned to NewsBytes.