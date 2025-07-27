'No idea': Dibyendu Bhattacharya on 'Chakda 'Xpress' release status 

The release of Anushka Sharma 's much-awaited film Chakda 'Xpress has been delayed for a long time, leaving fans restless. Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who plays an important role in the film, recently spoke to News18 Showsha about the situation. He revealed that he is as confused as everyone else about whether the film has been delayed or shelved altogether. "I have no idea," he said when asked about its status.

Film admiration 'Anushka's best performance to date' Despite the uncertainty, Bhattacharya was full of praise for the movie. He called it "a fantastic film" and "the best performance of Anushka Sharma to date." He expressed his eagerness to see the film released soon, saying, "I want the film to release immediately." "And I'm telling you - it's a fantastic film. A brilliant film." The movie is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and directed by Prosit Roy.

Industry insights Bhattacharya highlights emotional, economic aspects of film delays Bhattacharya also emphasized the emotional and economic impact of delays in film releases. He said, "As an actor, I really want the film to see the light of day." "A lot of hard work goes into making a film. From the day research begins to the final print, it's a long and emotionally invested journey." He added that many families depend on income generated through films like Chakda 'Xpress.