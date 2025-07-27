'Break the mold...': Tahir Raj Bhasin on choosing challenging roles

Tahir Raj Bhasin , known for his roles in Mardaani and Special Ops, recently spoke about how he chooses roles that help him grow as an actor. In an interview with IANS, he said that challenging himself has been a key part of his storytelling and character-building approach. He also talked about the industry's changing attitude toward versatile casting.

Versatile casting 'If you're a good actor...' When asked if Bollywood provides enough opportunities for actors who start with negative roles to move to positive characters, Bhasin said, "Absolutely. If you are a good actor, the gap between being a 'good actor' and a 'star' is short." He added that his aim has always been to break the mold and challenge himself. "The goal is to be someone who is both a good actor and a star."

Role philosophy 'I believe in breaking molds' Bhasin said, "I believe in breaking molds. I always strive to choose roles that push me out of my comfort zone. It's about reinventing myself with every project." He added, "The responsibility of an actor is to continuously evolve, and I've had the privilege of working with incredible directors who have allowed me to do just that."

Project inspiration What drew Bhasin to 'Special Ops' Bhasin also spoke about his recent project, Special Ops. He was drawn to the show because of the chance to work with talented people like Neeraj Pandey and Kay Kay Menon. "I've always preferred projects that have a bit of pressure because I believe that acting is like a T.T. match. The better your opposition, the better you perform," he said.