Why Jamie Curtis is 'prepping to get out' of Hollywood

Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis (66) has revealed that she has been "self-retiring" for the last three decades. Speaking to The Guardian, she said this decision was influenced by her parents—notable Hollywood actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis—and their struggles with aging in the industry. "I have been self-retiring for 30 years... I want to leave the party before I'm no longer invited," she said.

Family impact 'Witnessed my parents lose the very thing...' Curtis shared how she watched her parents' careers decline as they aged. "I witnessed my parents lose the very thing that gave them their fame and their life and their livelihood when the industry rejected them at a certain age," she said. "I watched them reach incredible success and then have it slowly erode to where it was gone."

Industry critique Curtis slams Hollywood's treatment of aging actors Curtis also criticized Hollywood for its treatment of aging actors, especially women. She said, "I have been prepping to get out so that I don't have to suffer the same as my family did." The actor stressed leaving the industry before being pushed out. "I want to leave the party before I'm no longer invited," she added.

Beauty standards The actor wore plastic lips in her photoshoot In the same interview, Curtis also slammed the increasing trend of cosmetic surgery and the pressure women face to look a certain way. She wore oversized plastic lips in her photoshoot for The Guardian as a statement against this trend. "I've been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex who've disfigured themselves," she said.