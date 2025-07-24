Why are Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi selling their house?

Hollywood couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are selling their UK house, Kitesbridge Farm, for a whopping $30 million. The property was bought last spring for around $20 million. The couple moved to the Cotswolds, England, initially intending to use it as a part-time retreat. However, their plans soon changed to full-time residence after Donald Trump 's re-election.

Equine requirements The couple has moved to another nearby estate DeGeneres explained to The Wall Street Journal that while they loved the farmhouse, it didn't have proper facilities for Portia's horses. "We knew that Portia couldn't live without her horses." "We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them." The duo has since moved to another nearby estate that better suits their animals' needs.

Property details A look at the features of the expansive estate The 43-acre estate, Kitesbridge Farm, boasts several features. It has six bedrooms and bathrooms, a sitting area, a heated five-car garage with a small kitchenette, a two-bedroom guest cottage with its own kitchen, and even a helipad! The property also includes a "party barn" with a bar, gym facilities, an indoor pool, a kitchen garden, and multiple outdoor living areas.