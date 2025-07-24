Forced to clear fake bills, Assam engineer dies by suicide 

A 30-year-old assistant engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Assam 's Bongaigaon district died by suicide on Tuesday over alleged harassment by two senior officials. Jyotisha Das, who was recently transferred from Guwahati to Bongaigaon, was found in her rented apartment around 1:30pm. A handwritten note left behind by her has now come to light, blaming two senior officials for pressuring her into passing fraudulent bills.

Suicide note Note details months of mental harassment The engineer's note, which has been recovered from the scene and sent for forensic examination, details months of mental harassment and lack of institutional support. "I am taking this step due to extreme stress from my work, there is no one to guide me in the office," she wrote in the note. She also mentioned feeling tired and having nowhere to go, adding that her parents were worried about her.

Arrests made Accused identified as Dinesh Medhi Sharma, Aminul Islam The accused officials have been identified as Dinesh Medhi Sharma and Aminul Islam. Sharma is a recently promoted superintendent engineer who was earlier an executive engineer in Bongaigaon. Islam is a sub-divisional officer currently posted in Bongaigaon. Both have been arrested and are being interrogated by the police as part of their ongoing investigation into this tragic incident.

Aftermath Family has filed an FIR in connection with the death The engineer's family has since filed an FIR in connection with her death. After a postmortem examination, her body was handed over to them on Tuesday evening. The police have registered a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, based on the note and complaint from her family. Further investigations are underway, and more arrests may follow if others are found complicit in the alleged coercion.